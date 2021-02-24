Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

