Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,435 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

AJG stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

