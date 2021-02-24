Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

ASHTY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

