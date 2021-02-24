Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.39

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 11115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.76 million and a P/E ratio of 22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

