ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 5,728,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,135,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Get ATIF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.