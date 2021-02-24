AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~($1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.16 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 714,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

