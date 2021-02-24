aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.65. 807,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,320,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.