Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 1,072,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 911,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.