Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $6.91 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $6.91 million and $379,234.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

