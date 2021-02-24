AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.