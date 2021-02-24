Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.14

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.14 and last traded at $180.69, with a volume of 18606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.74.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $38,782,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

