Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.96-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Avista also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.18-2.38 EPS.

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

