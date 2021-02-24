Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 332,613 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $270.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

