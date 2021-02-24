Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.31. 154,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,917. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

