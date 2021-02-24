Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 512,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,585,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,443. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.