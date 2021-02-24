Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $78,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.