Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in TCF Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,063. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.