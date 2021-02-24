Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 14,984 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

