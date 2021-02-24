Bangor Savings Bank Buys 532 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 270,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,659. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

