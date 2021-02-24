Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,983,000 after purchasing an additional 125,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.17. 4,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

