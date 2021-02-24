Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

