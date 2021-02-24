Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 716.5% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 31,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Visa by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.93. 332,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. The company has a market capitalization of $425.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.69. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

