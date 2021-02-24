Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,190 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

