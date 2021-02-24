Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

BRY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 12,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

