Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 245,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,638. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

