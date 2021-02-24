Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.86

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $15.36 million and $281.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

Bitcoin 2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

