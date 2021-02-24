Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.01 Million

Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $79.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $88.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $330.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $357.00 million, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $379.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSM. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

BSM stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.