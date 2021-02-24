Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $81.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

BLKB stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Blackbaud by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 57.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

