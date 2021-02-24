BlackRock Inc. Has $561.04 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $561,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 279.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 358,391 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

