Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $467,105.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $467,105.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00775765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061357 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.02 or 0.04719429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,879,987 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars.

