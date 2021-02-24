bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 129,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.