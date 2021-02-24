bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 129,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $77.68.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.