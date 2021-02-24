BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

zwb stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.82. 393,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$18.86.

