BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

ZWH stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.50.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.