BOMB Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $338,669.59 and approximately $163,782.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,486.64 or 1.00269593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00138389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003758 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,870 coins and its circulating supply is 912,082 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.