Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,981.03.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

