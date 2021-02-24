BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

