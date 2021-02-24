Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.30 Million

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $241.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,921,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,868,000.

NYSE:AWI traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

