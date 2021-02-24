Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLAC traded up $9.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.43. 1,168,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLA by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

