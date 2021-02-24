Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $250.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.71 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.56. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

