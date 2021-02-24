Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Target Price at $53.67

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $64,672.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,850.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock worth $1,698,515 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 328,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -258.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

