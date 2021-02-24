Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $181.95

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $256.59 on Friday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.