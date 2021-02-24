BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. BWX Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

