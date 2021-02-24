BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,586. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $69.75.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

