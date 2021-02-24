Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

