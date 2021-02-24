Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $794.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

