Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

