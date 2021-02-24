Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

