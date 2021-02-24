Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

