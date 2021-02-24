Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.75

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.75 and last traded at C$31.66, with a volume of 276204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

