Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$34.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEED. MKM Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE WEED traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.28. 832,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.